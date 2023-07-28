Chengdu Universiade | Interview: Polish fencing hope Kolanczyk says ready for World University Games

Xinhua) 20:21, July 28, 2023

WARSAW, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Polish fencer Wojciech Kolanczyk, 24, has pledged to defend his medal in the 31st FISU World University Games, stating his readiness both "physically and mentally."

Born in Poznan, Poland, Kolanczyk embarks on his second Universiade, following a bronze medal finish in an individual competition four years ago in Naples, Italy.

"I'm eager to defend my bronze medal; that's the bare minimum. Nonetheless, I anticipate achieving even better results, both in individual and team competitions," Kolanczyk shared with Xinhua in a recent interview.

"China is a considerable distance from Poland, so I'll require two or three days to acclimate to the new environment. I'm relieved we'll arrive early enough," the fencer noted.

"I've undoubtedly corrected a few errors and slightly adjusted my fighting style. I've seen progress. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to test myself at such a grand event," added Kolanczyk.

Kolanczyk mentioned that FISU World University Games is set to be one of the most significant events in his career.

"The season was intensely competitive. However, I'm entirely prepared, both physically and mentally, to compete in China. Upon arrival, I plan to undertake some training. Persistence and hard work will be key to success. Important factors in fencing also include the day's disposition and competing against rivals with a style that suits you," he said.

"I often refer to the World University Games as the 'little Olympic Games.' I'm convinced that China, as the host, will undoubtedly exceed expectations, ensuring everything is impeccably prepared. I anticipate a fantastic sports atmosphere and I'm thrilled to participate in such an event once more," concluded Kolanczyk.

Featuring 269 events across 18 sports, the 31st FISU World University Games runs from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu, the capital city of China's southwestern Sichuan Province.

