Highlights of opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Fireworks are seen during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
The Chinese national flag is seen during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Fireworks are seen during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Fireworks are seen during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)
Fireworks are seen during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Photos
