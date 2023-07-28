Home>>
Chengdu Universiade | Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives
(Xinhua) 20:05, July 28, 2023
CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The latest on the opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade (all times local):
7:58 p.m.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium to attend the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade, together with FISU Acting President Leonz Eder.
