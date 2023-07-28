Chengdu Universiade | Parade of athletes starts

Xinhua) 20:22, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The latest on the opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade (all times local):

8:08 p.m.

University sports delegations from countries and regions entered the stadium one after another along the march pass paved with Sichuan brocade patterns.

Spearheaded by flagbearers Hu Zhenzhuo and Guo Hanyu, the Chinese delegation, consisting of over 700 members, will march on last as the host nation.

Athletes are competing in 269 events across 18 sports. In addition to 15 compulsory sports, Chengdu Universiade also features three optional ones - rowing, shooting and Wushu. Host nation China has sent 411 athletes to compete in all 18 sports.

