Xi stresses youth, solidarity, inclusiveness in vision for shared future

Xinhua) 20:44, July 28, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with guests during a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on Friday hosted a banquet in Chengdu to welcome guests attending the opening ceremony of the Chengdu FISU World University Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on Friday hosted a banquet in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to welcome guests attending the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games.

They were Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and FISU Acting President Leonz Eder.

Addressing the banquet, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended a warm welcome to all the guests traveling to China and attending the opening ceremony of the Games.

Noting China's commitment to organizing a streamlined, safe and splendid Games, Xi said that in spite of COVID-19 and other adverse factors, China has acted vigorously to fulfill its solemn pledge for a successful World University Games and to make new contributions to the cause of international youth sports.

Since its inception, the World University Games has always been a celebration of youth, solidarity and friendship, Xi said.

He called for bringing together young people from around the world to promote world peace and development with the power of youth, and carrying forward the spirit of the World University Games to stand up to global challenges in solidarity.

Xi stressed the importance of deepening exchanges and mutual learning to promote harmony without uniformity in the spirit of inclusiveness and seeing different cultures with an attitude of mutual appreciation and mutual learning.

Noting that Chengdu is one of the most dynamic and happiest cities in China, Xi encouraged the guests to tour the city to experience and share firsthand the multifaceted manifestations of Chinese modernization.

Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, Li Ganjie, Wang Xiaohong and Shen Yiqin attended the event.

Ahead of the welcoming banquet, the guests enjoyed an exhibition on local intangible cultural heritage.

