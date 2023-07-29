Key takeaways from Xi's diplomacy at Chengdu FISU World University Games

Xinhua) 09:12, July 29, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday declared open the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

His attendance at the opening ceremony of the Games came after meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

WELCOMING BANQUET

On Friday, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet to welcome foreign guests.

Noting China's commitment to organizing a streamlined, safe and splendid Games, Xi said in his toast that in spite of COVID-19 and other adverse factors, China has acted vigorously to fulfill its solemn pledge for a successful World University Games and to make new contributions to the cause of international youth sports.

Since its inception, the World University Games has always been a celebration of youth, solidarity and friendship, Xi said.

He called for bringing together young people from around the world to promote world peace and development with the power of youth, and carrying forward the spirit of the World University Games to stand up to global challenges in solidarity.

Xi stressed the importance of deepening exchanges and mutual learning to promote harmony without uniformity in the spirit of inclusiveness and seeing different cultures with an attitude of mutual appreciation and mutual learning.

Noting that Chengdu is one of the most dynamic and happiest cities in China, Xi encouraged the guests to tour the city to experience and share firsthand the multifaceted manifestations of Chinese modernization.

BILATERAL MEETINGS

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Indonesia. China is willing to take the occasion as an opportunity to deepen strategic cooperation with Indonesia, set an example for developing countries of sharing a common future, pursuing solidarity and cooperation and boosting common development, and inject more certainty and positive energy into the region and the world, Xi said while meeting with Widodo on Thursday.

When meeting with Ghazouani on Friday, Xi said China and Mauritania should continue to be good friends who support each other and good partners in seeking development, and jointly safeguard their common interests and international fairness and justice.

In the meeting with Ndayishimiye, Xi said that China-Burundi relations have withstood the test of international changes and uncertainties, and the two countries are all-weather friends who share weal and woe and good partners respecting each other and developing together.

Noting that China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future, Xi said the two sides need to strengthen unity and cooperation to safeguard the common interests of developing countries as well as international fairness and justice in a world that is facing multiple challenges and crises.

Xi said in his meeting with Ali that Guyana was the earliest country in the Caribbean region to recognize the one-China principle and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. China and Guyana, both developing countries, should strengthen communication and cooperation, firmly support each other, and advance bilateral relations steadily for the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to work with Caribbean countries to build a closer community with a shared future.

When meeting with Garibashvili, Xi said over the past 31 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Georgia have consolidated political mutual trust and scored remarkable achievements in cooperation in various fields. Xi said that during Garibashvili's visit, the two sides will issue a joint statement and announce the establishment of China-Georgia strategic partnership.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)