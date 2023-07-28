Chengdu Universiade | FISU anthem played, FISU flag hoisted

Xinhua) 21:33, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The latest on the opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade (all times local):

9:21 p.m.

A chorus of university students sang the FISU anthem, showing the young people's determination to carry on the spirit of the FISU World University Games.

Beijing Winter Olympic snowboard big air champion Su Yiming, four-time Universiade table tennis winner Ma Yuefei, and six other outstanding young people entered the stadium holding the flag of FISU. In the anthem of FISU, the flag gently rose.

