Chengdu Universiade | Organizing Committee President and FISU Acting President deliver speeches
(Xinhua) 21:30, July 28, 2023
CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The latest on the opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade (all times local):
9:07 p.m.
President of the Organizing Committee of the Chengdu Universiade Huai Jinpeng and FISU Acting President Leonz Eder delivered their speeches on the rostrum surrounded by delegation flags.
