Chengdu Universiade | Cauldron lit at opening ceremony
(Xinhua) 22:04, July 28, 2023
CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The latest on the opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade (all times local):
9:43 p.m.
The cauldron of Chengdu Universiade was lit by Ye Guangfu, China's Shenzhou-13 Taikonaut, together with other 30 torchbearers who ran towards the tower which takes the 12-ray shape of "Sun and Immortal Birds".
Fireworks burst into the sky, displaying the emblem "U" and "Make Dreams Come True" over Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium.
Photos
