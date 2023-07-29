Chengdu Universiade | Chen Weiya: opening ceremony conveys message of peace and friendship

Xinhua) 10:50, July 29, 2023

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chen Weiya, the chief director of the 31st FISU World University Games opening ceremony, said that the ceremony shows the youthful spirit of Chinese college students to young people around the world.

Through the participation of "pandas", Chen said that his team wants to convey the meaning of peace.

"Sichuan is a magical land that provides so much inspiration and resources. Giant pandas are ambassadors of friendship all over the world and must be included in the opening ceremony. The 'face change' performance, in which the actor changed face 12 times, is also very wonderful, showing the Chinese opera culture," added Chen.

Chen also mentioned that the athletes marching on the pass featuring Shu brocade, showing the distinctive beauty of the intangible cultural heritage of China.

