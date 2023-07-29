Chengdu Universiade | China's snowboard sensation Su Yiming shows up at opening ceremony

Xinhua) 11:12, July 29, 2023

Su Yiming holds the flag of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's teenage snowboarding sensation Su Yiming, who captured the Big Air title at Beijing 2022, was a notable presence at the Chengdu Universiade opening ceremony on Friday evening, serving as one of the FISU flag bearers.

This marked a special moment for the 19-year-old Su, soon to be a freshman at Tsinghua University. His outstanding performances at the Beijing Winter Olympics ignited inspiration amongst a large number of Chinese youths.

"Thanks to Tsinghua University for granting me the opportunity to further my studies. I understand I still have many areas to improve. I will strive harder in the next four years and fulfill expectations," Su expressed on social media.

Su also offered his sincere gratitude to Chengdu, a mega-city in southwest China's Sichuan Province, where he spent two years of high school and underwent summer training in recent years.

"The city holds great significance to me," he shared.

As the FISU flag, carried by eight flag bearers, entered the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium where the opening ceremony was taking place, an image was projected onto the path, featuring all emblems of the Summer Universiade since 1959. It represented a "road of glory," marking the sporting and cultural contributions made by the Universiade.

The other FISU flag bearers included five Chinese star athletes: Zou Jingyuan, the gymnastics Olympic and world champion; Ren Qian, China's first Olympic champion from the post-2000 generation; Shi Tingmao, two-time Olympic diving champion; Mai Jiajie, two-time Universiade shooting champion; and Ma Yuefei, four-time Universiade table tennis champion.

Su Yiming of China reacts during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)