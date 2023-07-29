Chinese table tennis players foster friendship, tell China's stories to global peers at Chengdu Universiade

People's Daily Online) 14:36, July 29, 2023

Chinese table tennis players train for the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Hongjiang)

Players from China's table tennis team at the ongoing 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games are bonding well with their foreign counterparts, Shen Haitao, head of the table tennis team of the Chinese delegation to the Chengdu Universiade, told People's Daily Online.

"I hope our players will try their best to achieve the best results in the competition, and make friends with their peers from all over the world. I hope they will tell China's stories and impress their peers with the youthful demeanor of Chinese college students," Shen said.

Some players have exchanged badges with their foreign counterparts in recent days, according to Shen, who says he is pleased to see young players fostering friendships with each other.

The Chengdu Universiade is scheduled to run from July 28 to Aug. 8 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The table tennis events at the Games will be held at the gymnasium of the sports center of the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone from July 29 to Aug. 5, during which a total of seven gold medals will be awarded.

The Chinese table tennis team is comprised of five male players and five female players, who will take part in all seven table tennis events of the Chengdu Universiade, namely the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, men's team, and women's team.

"My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. I hope I will be hardworking, tenacious, and bravely scale new heights like him," said Man Pai, a table tennis player of the Chinese delegation, who will compete in the men's team and men's singles events. This is his first time taking part in the Universiade.

Man said he spent six to seven hours training during the qualification trials. "Winning the tryouts was the highlight of my life," Man said.

