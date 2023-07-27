Panda-themed digital products launched ahead of FISU University Games

People's Daily Online) 14:44, July 27, 2023

A series of digital publishing products themed after Rongbao, the panda mascot of the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games, was unveiled on July 25.

The copyright page for a series of digital publishing products inspired by Rongbao, the 31st FISU Summer World University Games mascot. (Image from the website of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games)

The collection, which consists of five digital products, was created by Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd., the official licensed dealer of the Games.

An image shows a digital publishing product inspired by mass fitness. (Image from the website of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games)

An image shows a digital publishing product featuring popular sports. (Image from the website of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games)

These digital publishing products are legitimate publications bearing international standard book numbers (ISBNs), whose attributes, content and copyright ownership have been verified by publishing agencies. They are recorded on the blockchain and grant unique ownership rights to purchasers.

An image shows a digital emblem of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games. (Image from the website of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games)

An image shows a digital publishing product featuring Rongbao, the 31st FISU Summer World University Games mascot. (Image from the website of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games)

The digital publishing products are available on the official flagship store of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games on Tmall, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, and in licensed Games stores in Chengdu.

An image shows a digital publishing product featuring Rongbao, the mascot of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games, alongside intangible cultural heritage in Chengdu. (Image from the website of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games)

The 31st FISU Summer World University Games will open in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28.

