Explore youthful Chengdu, host city of 31st FISU Summer World University Games

July 27, 2023

Display themed on the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games at Kuanzhai Alley in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will open in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 28. As Chengdu comes under the spotlight, people find what a youthful and vibrant city it is.

Elements and landscapes featuring the FISU Summer World University Games can be seen everywhere in Chengdu. Volunteer services stations set up for the Games are a unique sight in the city.

28-year-old Zhang Siyu, a volunteer at the Games, has been providing services for tourists visiting the city. In 2017, Zhang began pursuing a master’s degree in computer science at Sichuan University. He now works for a local company and fits in well with the city.

In recent years, more and more young people have been chasing their dreams in Chengdu. Chen Si, in his 30s, is founder of a technology company in Chengdu. Chen loves Chengdu and finds the local culture attractive. Teahouses, for instance, are places where people go to relax, hang out with friends and even hold business meetings, Chen said.

In Chengdu, young people can realize their dreams by working hard.

Members of the Brazilian delegation pose for a picture after arriving at the FISU World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The FISU World University Games Village in Chengdu officially opened its doors to athletes and team officials on July 22. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Chengdu has taken measures to make it easier for young people to start a business. So far, the city has built 800 incubation centers, which have facilitated the creation of 8,842 projects launched by young people.

A survey showed that 65.82 percent of university graduates in Chengdu are willing to work in the city. Data from the seventh national census conducted in 2020 showed there were 9.6 million people aged between 14 and 45 years old in Chengdu, 45.87 percent of the city's permanent resident population.

Statistics showed that more than 80 percent of young entrepreneurs in Chengdu are younger than 37 years old.

30-year-old Zhang Boqing, from Xianyang city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is a postdoctoral researcher specializing in osteoinduction at the Biomedical Material Engineering Research Center of Sichuan University.

Zhang started a business to promote the transfer of his scientific research results into practice. "The customized cranial implant made from an osteoinductive material is at the clinical stage and is expected to hit the market in three to five years," said Zhang.

In the eyes of foreigners, Chengdu is a youthful and international city. Andy from the UK, who has been living in Chengdu for 15 years, has witnessed the rapid development of the city.

He said in Chengdu, it is no longer difficult to look for a restaurant serving foreign food. High-speed trains now connect Chengdu with many other cities, and there are sports venues at his doorstep. Andy has developed a career, found his partner and made friends in Chengdu. He said the city will surely enjoy a brighter future.

