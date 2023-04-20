100-day countdown to Chengdu World University Games: Video of animated giant panda sports mascots launched

People's Daily Online) 10:18, April 20, 2023

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games unveiled a video of animated sports mascots featuring giant pandas on Wednesday which marked the 100-day countdown to the games. The event will take place in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, from July 28 to Aug. 8.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)