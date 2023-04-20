Home>>
100-day countdown to Chengdu World University Games: Video of animated giant panda sports mascots launched
(People's Daily Online) 10:18, April 20, 2023
The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games unveiled a video of animated sports mascots featuring giant pandas on Wednesday which marked the 100-day countdown to the games. The event will take place in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, from July 28 to Aug. 8.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing Media Center holds exhibition on Chengdu Games
- Southwest China’s Chengdu to host green, low-carbon Summer World University Games
- Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games unveils a tasty menu of 704 dishes for participants
- Promo video released to mark the 200-day countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.