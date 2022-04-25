Southwest China’s Chengdu to host green, low-carbon Summer World University Games

April 25, 2022

Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, where the 31st Summer World University Games will take place starting on June 26, 2022, has worked to make the event a green and low-carbon one.

The athletes’ village for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games (Photo courtesy of the Executive Committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games)

“The University Games will be a grand event for youth. The gathering of youth from all over the globe will be a great opportunity to spread the concept of green and low-carbon development,” introduced an official from the Executive Committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games Summer.

The city, the first one in western China to hold an international multi-sporting event, has made the best use of its existing venues. Only 13 out of the total 49 venues are newly built. Energy conservation measures and green construction materials were used in the construction process, while all the venues will remain in use after the games come to a close.

Clean energy, such as wind power and hydrogen power from the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in the province, will be consumed at the venues, the main media center as well as the Universiade Village.

Moreover, the number of new-energy vehicles (NEV) to be used during the event, such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery-powered electric vehicles, will hit a record high. Chengdu Public Transport Group Co., Ltd has allocated 1,380 new-energy buses for the transportation of athletes and technical staff, and is working to improve charging infrastructure to further increase the usage of NEVs during the games.

