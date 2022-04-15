Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games unveils a tasty menu of 704 dishes for participants

People's Daily Online) 17:52, April 15, 2022

Photo shows dishes displayed during a food tasting event in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The event invited experts, representatives of enterprises, athletes, media workers to have a taste of dishes that will be served during the upcoming Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games. (Photo from the website of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games)

The organizing committee of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games recently announced a menu consisting of 704 dishes to be served during the Games, which is scheduled to be held from June 26 to July 7 in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Some 480 ingredients in 11 types will be used to cook the different dishes, and food from various countries in Europe, the Mediterranean, and Asia, as well as Sichuan food and food specially prepared for Muslims will be made available for athletes from a variety of backgrounds. Statistics show that 61.29 percent of the ingredients are locally produced, while the rest are sourced from elsewhere.

A kitchen crew consisting of 600 staff members will provide catering services during the Games, making sure that the dishes are available 20 hours each day.

