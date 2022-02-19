Beijing Media Center holds exhibition on Chengdu Games

13:28, February 19, 2022 By Zhao Yimeng ( Chinadaily.com.cn

An opera themed character decoration on display at the exhibition. [Photo provided to China Daily]

An exhibition on Sichuan province is underway at 2022 Beijing Media Center from Tuesday to Thursday to introduce the local culture and the preparation work for the 31st Summer Universiade in the provincial capital Chengdu.

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, which will be held from June 26 to July 7, will feature athletes aged 17-28. It will be the first world-class sports event to take place in western China.

