Beijing 2022 flag bearer trains volunteers for 31st FISU University Games

People's Daily Online) 13:59, July 27, 2023

One year ago, an image of a tearful soldier, Yan Zhen, during the national flag-raising ceremony at the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games touched many people's hearts.

Yan was a member of the Honor Guard of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and bore China's national flag during the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony.

Yan is now instructing student flag bearers for the upcoming 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games. The event is set to begin on July 28 in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

During their training, Yan shared with the volunteers his own preparation process for the Winter Olympics, revealing that he and his team underwent months of rigorous training.

A photo shows Yan Zhen (first from right) during training as a flag bearer before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo/CCTV News)

Yan practiced hanging the national flag more than 100 times daily, gradually decreasing his time from one minute and 30 seconds to less than 35 seconds.

The student volunteers will perform similar duties at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games. Yan expressed his hope that they would display commitment, unity, and teamwork, effectively representing Chinese university students on a global stage.

Volunteers who are set to raise flags at the award ceremonies of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games undergo training. (Photo from the website of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games)

"I told the student volunteers to stick to the training no matter how arduous it is. When they perform their flag-raising duties during the award ceremonies at the FISU World University Games, they will feel the glory and value of their work," Yan said.

Volunteers who are set to raise flags at the award ceremonies of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games undergo training. (Photo from the website of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)