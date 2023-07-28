Chinese badminton team aims for 'as many golds as possible' at 31st FISU Summer World University Games

People's Daily Online) 16:46, July 28, 2023

"What we most want to win this time is the team gold medal, but we will spare no effort to win as many golds as possible," said Wang Shixian, coach of the badminton team of the Chinese delegation to the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games.

Chinese badminton player Du Yue trains for the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Hongjiang)

Kicking off in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, the 31st FISU Summer World University Games is slated to run until Aug. 8. The badminton events of the Chengdu Universiade, which include a mixed team event and five individual events, will be held from July 30 to Aug. 7.

China's badminton team for these events consists of six male athletes and six female athletes, who are in training at Shuangliu Sports Center in Shuangliu district, Chengdu.

According to a credible source, many players on the Chinese badminton team are considered to be outstanding.

Du Yue, one of the experienced star players in the lineup of China's badminton team, has taken part in major international games including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Chinese badminton players prepare for the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Xue)

She will pair up with her old partner He Jiting to compete in the mixed doubles. Du and He have been playing together for nearly 10 years.

Han Yue and Zhang Yiman, who will compete in the women's singles, as well as men's singles players Dong Tianyao and Wang Zhengxing, have all delivered good performances in recent badminton competitions.

China's two pairs of men's doubles players will be He Jiting/Zhou Haodong and Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang, who have gained rich experience from international events and improved their world rankings over the past year.

Du Yue will pair up with Xia Yuting again for the women's doubles, and the other pair for the event will be Li Wenmei and Liu Xuanxuan.

Chinese badminton players prepare for the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Pan Shibin)

