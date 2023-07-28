Traditional cultural elements of Zigong city shine at Chengdu Universiade

People's Daily Online) 15:44, July 28, 2023

A Zigong lantern featuring Rongbao, the panda mascot of the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games, at a venue for the games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games, which will run from July 28 to Aug. 28 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is not only a grand sports event but also a cultural feast, with cultural elements of Zigong city in the province shining at the games.

Seven groups of lanterns designed for the Chengdu Universiade will be officially lit at venues for gymnastics, swimming, basketball, table tennis, track and field, and fencing on the evening of July 28. By then, university students from all over the world can experience the unique charm of Zigong's lantern culture.

By adhering to the concept of "green, smart, vibrant, and sharing" in organizing the games, the lanterns feature Rongbao, the panda mascot of the Chengdu Universiade, and the competitions at the games, showcasing Universiade culture and Sichuan culture.

On July 22, an art exhibit was held at the Universiade Village, displaying Zigong Gong fans, Zigong tie-dyeing products, and Zigong porcelain lanterns. The Zigong tie-dyeing techniques and the techniques of making Gong fans were listed as China's national intangible cultural heritage items.

The athletes' village serves as a window for young people from across the world to feel the charm of Sichuan culture and Chinese culture through the exhibition, featuring intangible cultural heritage.

The exhibition, which will run until Aug. 11, showcases 71 excellent art works, 90 photography works, and 124 representative works of national intangible cultural heritage items in Sichuan.

A Zigong lantern featuring Rongbao, the panda mascot of the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games, at a venue for the games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

A Zigong lantern featuring Rongbao, the panda mascot of the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games, at a venue for the games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

Exhibits at an art exhibition held at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

Exhibits at an art exhibition held at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

Exhibits at an art exhibition held at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

A delicate Zigong Gong fan at an art exhibition held at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The techniques of making Gong fans were listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in China. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

A Zigong porcelain lantern at an art exhibition held at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

A Zigong porcelain lantern at an art exhibition held at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of ZGBCTV)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)