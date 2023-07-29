Highlights of Wushu competition of Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 14:16, July 29, 2023

Ebina Tohma of Japan competes during the Wushu Men's Taijijian at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Hui Tak Yan Samuei (C) of China's Hong Kong, Sun Chia-hung (L) of Chinese Taipei and Ebina Tohma of Japan pose during the medal ceremony for the Wushu Men's Taijijian at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Hui Tak Yan Samuei of China's Hong Kong competes during the Wushu Men's Taijijian at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Sun Chia-hung of Chinese Taipei competes during the Wushu Men's Taijijian at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Sun Chia-hung of Chinese Taipei competes during the Wushu Men's Taijijian at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Lau Chi Lung of China's Hong Kong competes during the Wushu Men's Nanquan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Wong Sam In of China's Macau competes during the Wushu Women's Nandao at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Cao Maoyuan of China competes during the Wushu Men's Nanquan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Cao Maoyuan of China reacts during the medal ceremony for the Wushu Men's Nanquan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Song Cuifang of China competes during the Wushu Women's Nandao at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

