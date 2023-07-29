Chengdu Universiade | Foreign working staff impressed by host city Chengdu

Xinhua) 13:18, July 29, 2023

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu on Friday left Pedro Consoli from Brazil so excited that he was almost speechless.

"It was amazing! The fireworks were great, the performances were great, and the songs were great. Everything was great," Consoli said as he walked out of the Dong'an Lake Sports Park.

The 21-year-old, a junior majoring in journalism, came to China for the first time as a young reporter. "The roads are really wide, and everything is so green," said Consoli.

Arriving in Chengdu for no more than a week, Consoli has been invited to taste local spicy food by his new Chinese friends, and hung around to visit traditional Chinese architectures.

"Chinese people are so nice. It's easy to get help and make friends here," he said.

Boasting a history of over two millennia, the mega city impressed Consoli with its rich culture. His favorite place is the Jiuyan Bridge. "It's a combination of the modern and the ancient. I think it embodies the city."

Consoli is often moved by young volunteers of the event. "They are everywhere and always want to help you. It's really nice."

Mohammad Hassan Fahimeh, the media liaison with the delegation of Iran, was also impressed by the work of volunteers. "They are very active, motivated and responsible. They are well trained."

Having a PHD in sports management, Fahimeh has a lot of lessons about managing major events. "Everything is well organized and lovely, and the Games Village is fantastic."

Brian Carrer is much more familiar with Chengdu, especially the venues. As the FISU event manager, the Swiss has been working in Chengdu since 2019.

For him, the most impressive thing in Chengdu is the dedication of Chinese working staff. "Sometimes we also set the limits of the standards because you guys were keen in offering such a high level. The outcome is good. It's really a nice show."

Consoli believes the significance of the event is beyond the playing field. "The delegations came through, and all of them were getting cheers upon. Sports set all the differences aside and brought everything, everyone together. It delivers a message of how powerful sports is."

Consoli thought the event was a good platform for young people worldwide to know more about each other and become friends.

"I'm sure it is going to advertise a lot of kids out there," he said, adding that he is going to do his best to show his country and the rest of the world "how amazing the event is."

