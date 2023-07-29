Chengdu Universiade | Foreign tennis players embrace spirited atmosphere in Chengdu

Xinhua) 13:23, July 29, 2023

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chengdu Universiade has sparked excitement among tennis players from around the world, as they highlight the city's unique allure with elements like giant panda and Sichuan cuisine and eagerly look forward to achieving remarkable results.

Taylor Johnson of the United States is thrilled to return to Chengdu after missing the chance to participate in the ITF Junior Masters in 2016 due to a shoulder injury.

"This is my first time to be here and it's a full circle. Representing the U.S. team is important for me and it's so special for me."

Giant panda is particularly enticing for Japan's Lisa Rioux, who revealed that her team had plans to fulfill their dreams together after the Universiade.

"I am eager to make my Universiade a success," said Rioux.

The experience is entirely new for Johannes Coetzee, as he traveled from the southern hemisphere's winter in South Africa to mid-summer Chengdu.

Quickly adapting to changes in climate and environment, Coetzee was captivated by the flavorsome local Sichuan cuisine and other culinary delights.

"This is my first Universiade, and I hope to improve myself through it," he said. "I'm also excited to explore other sports like water polo and forge friendship with athletes from around the world."

The tennis competition of the Universiade commences on July 29 and will run until August 6, with seven gold medals up for grabs.

