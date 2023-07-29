Chengdu Universiade | Wushu changes my fate, says Games' 1st gold medalist

Cao Maoyuan of China reacts during the medal ceremony for the Wushu Men's Nanquan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Cao Maoyuan dominated the men's Nanquan of Wushu tournament with 9.770 points, pocketing the first gold of the Chengdu Universiade in the Chengbei Gymnasium in Chengdu, southwestern China on Saturday.

Huan Jinwei, Cao's first coach, congratulated him via video call after his score was disclosed. "You have paid so much efforts over the past two decades, and you deserve the honor. Congratulations!"

Cao replied with a fist palm salute, with his eyes filled with tears, which formed a stark contrast with the composed young man impressing judges and audience with beautiful muscles, quick fists and powerful howl.

"It's hard to find a word to describe what Wushu means to me. It's an indispensable part of my life, and it has changed the fate of my family," said the 26-year-old, who was also one of torchbearers of the event held in his hometown.

Born in a village of Weiyuan County, Neijiang City in Sichuan, Cao has engaged in practicing Wushu since he was five years old. Like many boys, the first time he learned Wushu was from films starred by Jet Li and Jackie Chan.

"When I was a boy, I dreamed I could be a master of martial arts, leaping onto roofs and vaulting over walls," recalled Cao.

Cao's father is a truck driver. When Cao accompanied his father to fix the truck, he found a boy in garage was practicing Wushu, which deeply attracted him. Supported by his parents, he went to learn Wushu in a sports school in the county.

The sports school was far from his home, so he had to take a bus everyday. During the process, he gradually evolved from a chubby boy to a teenager of good shape, and the coach believed he was extremely talented.

His parents decided to move to the county, where Cao could learn Wushu better. But with low income, they had to rent a small house, and move around frequently, but the efforts were paid off, as Cao won a bronze medal in his first competition when he was six years old.

In the subsequent competitions, his talent proved evident and his name was well heard on the sport in Sichuan.

In 2007, Cao was hit by a injury inflicted afer falling off the panel in warm-up, which left a long wound on his head. His parents and the doctor asked him to give up the imminent match, but he insisted to finish the contest and surprisingly won the gold, which influenced long in Cao's life.

"It has been encouraging me these years," Cao recalled. "I really want to say 'thank you' to the boy who didn't give up. Since then, I have always put 100 percent efforts in doing things well regardless of the outcome. If you retreat, there will be no result and no hope."

Talent, disciplined training and hard work has earned Cao an outstanding place among his peers.

"He learned much more quickly than other students, so he paid less time in practicing, and it resulted in his unstability in competitions," said Yu Bo, his current coach.

Having ups and downs for around two years, Cao has managed to start from scratch. He has become more patient and composed, and paid more attention to each movement.

"There is no fight in Wushu Taolu, and other athletes are not my opponents. I have only one opponent now - myself."

Cao often turns to music when he is not in mood. His favorite singer is Jay Chou, whose posters were everywhere in his room, and he himself likes guitar playing and singing.

Cao admires Chen Lijun, weightlifting gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, a lot. "I was moved by his experience. When he won the gold, my eyes were filled with tears. Many athletes have experienced injuries and sicknesses, not every one of them could overcome it, but Chen did. His spirit of never giving up has been encouraging me."

Cao believes the gold medal from Universiade means a new start. "The event is a platform for showcasing Chinese martial art. I hope Wushu can be better known and practiced by more people worldwide through my performance," he said.

