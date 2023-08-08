Female panda twin cubs in South Korea turn one month old

Xinhua) 09:37, August 08, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows two one-month-old giant panda cubs at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea. The female twin cubs born on July 7 this year turned one month old Monday, weighing 1.1 kilograms and 1.2 kilograms each. (Everland Resort/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows two one-month-old giant panda cubs at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea. The female twin cubs born on July 7 this year turned one month old Monday, weighing 1.1 kilograms and 1.2 kilograms each. (Everland Resort/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows two one-month-old giant panda cubs at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea. The female twin cubs born on July 7 this year turned one month old Monday, weighing 1.1 kilograms and 1.2 kilograms each. (Everland Resort/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows two one-month-old giant panda cubs at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea. The female twin cubs born on July 7 this year turned one month old Monday, weighing 1.1 kilograms and 1.2 kilograms each. (Everland Resort/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)