We Are China

Giant panda twins celebrate 4th birthday in Belgium

Ecns.cn) 15:39, August 17, 2023

Giant pandas twins Bao Di and Bao Mei enjoy special cakes at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

Bao Di and Bao Mei were born in Belgium on August 8, 2019.

Giant pandas twins Bao Di and Bao Mei enjoy special cakes at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

Sculptures for the giant panda twins are set up to celebrate their 4th birthday at the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)