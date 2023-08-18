New arrival giant pandas meet public in Hanghzou
Giant pandas Chun Sheng and Xiang Guo play at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The two pandas met the public on Friday after a 7-day adjustment period at the zoo.
A giant panda plays on a frame at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Giant pandas Chun Sheng and Xiang Guo eat bamboo at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
A giant panda enjoys a flower at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
A giant panda eats bamboo shoots at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
