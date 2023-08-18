We Are China

New arrival giant pandas meet public in Hanghzou

August 18, 2023

Giant pandas Chun Sheng and Xiang Guo play at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The two pandas met the public on Friday after a 7-day adjustment period at the zoo.

A giant panda plays on a frame at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Giant pandas Chun Sheng and Xiang Guo eat bamboo at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A giant panda enjoys a flower at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

A giant panda eats bamboo shoots at Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

