Giant panda Tian Tian celebrates 26th birthday at U.S. zoo
Giant panda Tian Tian enjoys an ice cake at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 27, 2023. Giant panda Tian Tian celebrated his 26th birthday at the zoo on Sunday. (Photo by Winstead Barnes/Xinhua)
