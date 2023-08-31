Taipei Zoo celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda from mainland

Giant panda Yuan Yuan eats bamboo at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Chenghao)

TAIPEI, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Taipei Zoo on Wednesday celebrated the 19th birthday of Yuan Yuan, the female giant panda gifted by the Chinese mainland to Taiwan.

Yuan Yuan, despite her advanced age, is generally healthy except for a few problems with her teeth, a zoo source said.

The giant panda was presented with a book-shaped birthday cake, decorated with various fruits and vegetables, including carrots and pineapples.

The celebration was broadcast live online and Yuan Yuan's fans left many posts wishing her a happy birthday.

Yuan Yuan and male panda Tuan Tuan arrived in Taipei as goodwill gifts from the mainland in December 2008. The couple produced two female offspring, born in 2013 and 2020, respectively. Tuan Tuan died of illness in November last year at the age of 18.

