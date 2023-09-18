Giant panda slides down grassy hill

(People's Daily App) 17:25, September 18, 2023

Meet Qinyun, a 3-year-old female giant panda at a Shaanxi Province base, who's become an internet sensation in China for her epic hill-sliding skills. It looks like this adorable activity is her new favorite!

