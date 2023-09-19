Panda cub experiences cute twitches during sleep

(People's Daily App) 15:49, September 19, 2023

Witness the adorable Xing Yun, a two-month-old panda cub and one of the youngest members at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, as she twitches in her sleep. Is she chasing dreams?

