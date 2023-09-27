In pics: 2nd pair of pandas of opposite genders to grace Wuhan
This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023 shows giant panda "Mengmeng" at the Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Two giant pandas arrived at the zoo on Sept. 9. The pandas, hailing from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, represent a significant addition to the zoo's family. The male, named "Wulin," came into this world on June 28, 2019, while the female, "Mengmeng", was born on Oct. 17 of the same year. They mark the second pair of pandas of opposite genders to grace Wuhan, following the beloved "Dudu" and "Chunchun." (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)
Photos
