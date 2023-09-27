We Are China

Singapore-born panda to return to China in December

Xinhua) 13:10, September 27, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Le Le, a two-year-old giant panda cub, will return to China in December, according to a recent message from Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group.

The panda will farewell its fans on Nov. 20 at the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit of River Wonders Park, a renowned zoo of the city-state.

Kai Kai and Jia Jia, Le Le's parents, will remain at River Wonders and focus on planning for their future breeding cycles.

Le Le is the first panda born in Singapore.

