Giant panda twins meet public and revealed names in Yongin, S. Korea

Xinhua) 15:41, October 12, 2023

Giant panda cubs Rui Bao (L) and Hui Bao are pictured at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023. The giant panda twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao met the public for the first time on Thursday, during which their names were also revealed. Ai Bao, a giant panda leased by China to South Korea seven years ago, gave birth to the twin cubs on July 7. (Xinhua)

