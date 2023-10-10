Home>>
Adorable, clean panda delicately wipes its face using a towel
(People's Daily App) 15:51, October 10, 2023
Have you ever wondered what happens when a panda gets its paws on a towel? Giant panda Meng Da in Beijing Zoo shows off his flexibility by using a towel to wipe his face. Top marks for panda hygiene!
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.