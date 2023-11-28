Giant pandas enjoy sunshine in Sichuan
Giant panda pigeon cubs Yu Ke and Yu Ai play in the sunshine at Chongqing Zoo, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
A giant panda cub enjoys the sunshine at Chongqing Zoo, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Giant pandas rest in the sunshine at Chongqing Zoo, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Giant panda Er Shun eats bamboo while enjoying the sunshine at Chongqing Zoo, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Giant pandas eat bamboo while enjoying the sunshine at Chongqing Zoo, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Giant panda cub Yu Ai eats bamboo in the sunshine at Chongqing Zoo, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Giant panda cub Yu Ai plays in the sunshine at Chongqing Zoo, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
A giant panda sleeps at Chongqing Zoo, attracting many visitors, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
Photos
