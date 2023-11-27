Giant panda Fei Yun chews nature's delicacy in Dalian

(People's Daily App) 15:51, November 27, 2023

In the Dalian Forest Zoo in Liaoning Province, a delightful giant panda named Fei Yun savors the tender tip of a bamboo shoot. Let's take a moment to witness this heartwarming sight!

