Giant panda Fei Yun chews nature's delicacy in Dalian
(People's Daily App) 15:51, November 27, 2023
In the Dalian Forest Zoo in Liaoning Province, a delightful giant panda named Fei Yun savors the tender tip of a bamboo shoot. Let's take a moment to witness this heartwarming sight!
