Feature: Japanese fans enchanted after visiting Japan-born panda in China

TOKYO, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A group of 14 Japanese fans of giant panda Xiang Xiang have returned to Japan from a recent trip to southwest China's Sichuan Province after visiting the beloved Japan-born female panda.

"Although I have returned to Japan, my heart remains in Sichuan," Eiko Endo, a member of the group, told Xinhua.

The five-day trip to the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base in Ya'an, Sichuan Province, not only helped the panda enthusiasts from Japan to realize their long-cherished wish of reuniting with Xiang Xiang, but also allowed them to witness the development and changes of Sichuan and feel the hospitality of the Chinese people.

It is their common wish to go to China, especially Sichuan, again.

Recalling the moment when seeing Xiang Xiang again on Nov. 8 after 261 days, giant panda wood sculptor Yu Akutsu said that Xiang Xiang looked very healthy, puffing out her cheeks and munching on bamboo shoots with relish like she did at Ueno Zoo, adding that no matter where she goes, she always looks cute.

Endo thought she would burst into tears when seeing Xiang Xiang again, but she was too excited at the reunion to cry. But the next day, when Xiang Xiang appeared in front of everyone for an unusually long time, and a Chinese friend said that she might have known that her Japanese family had come to visit her, tears were gushing down Endo's cheeks.

Noting that Xiang Xiang has become very skilled in peeling bamboo shoots, giant panda reporter Shigemi Niki said Xiang Xiang had gotten a bit fatter than when she was at Ueno Zoo, but the look of innocence had not changed at all.

"I'm completely relieved to see that Xiang Xiang has gotten used to life there and is loved by the locals," the reporter said.

Ueno Information Center, which sells tourist souvenirs, has more than 200 kinds of giant panda-themed products and is a must-visit place for panda enthusiasts. Store manager Tomoko Sakurai had never been to China before and did not speak Chinese, but after returning to Japan from the trip, she began learning Chinese and watching videos introducing China on the Internet.

She said she hoped it would help her prepare her next trip to China.

Sakurai posted the photos of Xiang Xiang and her China travel experience on social media, receiving thousands of likes, with many commenting "I also want to go to China."

Akutsu who has been obsessed with giant pandas since childhood told Xinhua about an unexpected surprise during this trip.

On the last night of her stay in Chengdu, the provincial capital of Sichuan, on Nov. 10, she suddenly found that she had lost her sketchbook in a store in the city's traditional neighborhood Kuanzhai Alley.

The sketchbook, full of creative designs for giant panda wood sculptures, was precious to her. Thinking the sketchbook had probably been thrown away, Akutsu expressed her discouragement on social media.

However, as soon as the plane landed in Japan the next day, Akutsu turned on her mobile phone and received a big surprise -- Chinese Xiang Xiang fans shared about her lost sketchbook on Chinese social media Weibo and someone went to the neighborhood to retrieve it for her.

A Chinese netizen left a comment on her post, saying, "You came to China specifically to see Xiang Xiang and I hope that the whole trip will leave you with good memories."

"I knew at that moment that it was a perfect trip," Akutsu added.

Endo, who once studied in China, was also impressed by the kindness of the Chinese people.

"Every time I went to China, I felt like going back to my second hometown, and this trip allowed me to once again experience Sichuan's natural scenery, traditional art, a long history and delicious food. I want to pass on these experiences to my Japanese friends, so that more people can understand the charm of China and fall in love with China," she said.

