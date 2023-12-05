Rewilding story of giant pandas

(People's Daily App) 16:16, December 05, 2023

Zhang Dalei is a giant panda keeper. He usually wears a "panda costume" to clean the panda babies' enclosures and replenish their fresh bamboo. More interestingly, he would also spray himself with with extracts of panda feces and urine before cleaning. Click to know more about his story.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)