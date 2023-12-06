49 giant panda cubs born at Qinling research center

Ecns.cn) 13:52, December 06, 2023

A staff member holds giant panda cub An An at the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda, one of China's major giant panda breeding and research bases, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Guanglan)

The number of total captive pandas at the center has reached 49, after seven new cubs, five males and two females, were born this year.

A staff member holds giant panda cub Zheng Zheng at the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda, one of China's major giant panda breeding and research bases, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Guanglan)

A staff member holds giant panda cub Zheng Zheng at the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda, one of China's major giant panda breeding and research bases, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Guanglan)

A staff member holds giant panda cub Ya Ya at the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda, one of China's major giant panda breeding and research bases, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Guanglan)

A staff member holds giant panda cub An An at the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda, one of China's major giant panda breeding and research bases, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Guanglan)

A staff member holds giant panda cub Ming Ming at the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda, one of China's major giant panda breeding and research bases, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Guanglan)

A staff member holds giant panda cub Ming Ming at the Research Center for Qinling Giant Panda, one of China's major giant panda breeding and research bases, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Guanglan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)