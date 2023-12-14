We Are China

Winter scenery of grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:55, December 14, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows a herd of horses on Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows the winter scenery of Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A herd of cattle forage on Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A herd of sheep forage on Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows a herd of horses foraging on Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows the winter scenery of Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

