Winter scenery of grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows a herd of horses on Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows the winter scenery of Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
A herd of cattle forage on Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A herd of sheep forage on Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows a herd of horses foraging on Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023 shows the winter scenery of Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
