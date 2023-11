Stunning light pillars dazzle night sky in Inner Mongolia

Ecns.cn) 17:01, November 27, 2023

Stunning light pillars illuminate the night sky of Genhe City, known as China's Pole of Cold, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Liping)

