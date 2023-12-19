Chinese rural policy bank ups financial support for Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:03, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Agricultural Development Bank of China, the country's rural policy bank, has issued opinions on supporting the high-quality development of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China.

The opinions urge efforts to provide strong financial support for the accelerated modernization of Inner Mongolia, and emphasize service focuses in key fields based on the region's location and resource endowment advantages.

Work should be done to promote the modernization of agriculture and animal husbandry sectors, build a new energy system, and facilitate the integrated conservation and restoration of mountains, waters, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts.

Measures should also be taken to improve the region's long-term sustainable rural development mechanism and help the region integrate into the country's "dual circulation" model, which involves both domestic and foreign markets, according to the opinions.

They also stress the importance of continuously optimizing the region's credit structure and constantly stimulating innovation momentum while serving the region's high-quality growth. Experiments in the fields of green finance and energy finance should be encouraged to achieve a batch of replicable results.

