Endangered Mongolian gazelles find winter refuge in N China's Inner Mongolia

15:40, December 15, 2023

With the arrival of winter, the vast grasslands in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, located in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, come alive. Large herds of Mongolian gazelles can be seen running and leaping across the snow-blanketed landscape.

The Mongolian gazelle is a national first-class protected species in China and is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

As Horqin Right Wing Front Banner has stepped up its environmental conservation efforts in recent years, the area has become an ideal overwintering site for various wild animals, including Mongolian gazelle, roe deer, and red deer. The locality has also explored winter tourism resources, attracting many domestic and international tourists to explore this snowy wonderland.

