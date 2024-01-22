GDP of China's Chongqing surpasses 3 trillion yuan in 2023

Xinhua) 09:51, January 22, 2024

CHONGQING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality surpassed 3 trillion yuan (about 421.54 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time in 2023, making it the fourth city in the country to top this figure, according to the municipal government.

The city saw its GDP grow 6.1 percent year on year to top 3.01 trillion yuan last year.

The service industry in Chongqing continued to thrive. From January to November 2023, the city's major service enterprises achieved a total operating revenue of 517.9 billion yuan, up 9.2 percent compared with the same period in 2022.

The total retail sales of consumer goods in the city reached 1.51 trillion yuan in 2023, with a year-on-year growth of 8.6 percent, surpassing the national average by 1.4 percentage points.

In 2023, Chongqing's total industrial output value of major companies exceeded 2.6 trillion yuan, and the industrial added value of major companies increased by 6.6 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)