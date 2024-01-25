Straw dragon dance staged to celebrate Spring Festival in Guangxi
Villagers perform straw dragon dance to celebrate the Year of the Dragon at a square in Luocheng Mulam Autonomous County of Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Guangfu)
Luocheng Mulam Autonomous County is the only Mulam Autonomous County in China. Straw dragon dance was listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Guangxi in 2010.
