Chongqing: Vibrant nights, moving lights

(People's Daily App) 14:37, January 24, 2024

Chongqing Municipality in China is a city with a distinctive personality. Renowned for its spicy cuisine, it is also famous for its romantic night scene with vibrant neon lights, the moving light rail train, and the traffic of cars form a breathtaking interplay of beauty, with a sense of the city's three-dimensional up-and-down movement.

(Video source: Alex Zhang)

