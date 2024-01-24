Home>>
Chongqing: Vibrant nights, moving lights
(People's Daily App) 14:37, January 24, 2024
Chongqing Municipality in China is a city with a distinctive personality. Renowned for its spicy cuisine, it is also famous for its romantic night scene with vibrant neon lights, the moving light rail train, and the traffic of cars form a breathtaking interplay of beauty, with a sense of the city's three-dimensional up-and-down movement.
(Video source: Alex Zhang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Aerial view of wind turbines in Yuchi Town, China's Chongqing
- China's Chongqing sees robust growth in auto exports in Jan-Nov 2023
- China's Chongqing targets around 6 pct GDP growth in 2024
- CRT Line 18 officially starts initial operation in SW China
- View of Lanying Cliff Road in SW China's Chongqing
- GDP of China's Chongqing surpasses 3 trillion yuan in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.