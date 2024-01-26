We Are China

2024 Spring Festival travel rush begins

Ecns.cn) 13:12, January 26, 2024

Passengers queue to board train K4562 at the Guangzhou railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

2024 Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Friday. This year's travel rush will last for 40 days from Jan. 25 to March 5.

Passengers walk on the platform at the Guangzhou railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Passengers wait for departure on train K4562 at the Guangzhou railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Passengers wait to check in at the Guangzhou railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Kids take high-speed train with their parents at the Shenzhen north railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Passengers wait to board a Fuxing high-speed train at the Shenzhen north railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Passengers wait to check in at the Shenzhen north railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

