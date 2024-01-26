Beijing rail station signals start of travel rush

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:47, January 26, 2024

Passengers line up to check in at Beijing West Railway Station, on Jan 26, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

China's Spring Festival travel rush began on the morning of Jan 26, with 143,000 passenger trips expected to be made at Beijing West Railway Station. China Railway Beijing Group is projected to handle 39.13 million passenger trips during the period, up 14.1 percent compared with the same period of 2019.

The travel peak before the Spring Festival will be on Feb 7, with 1.32 million passenger trips expected to be made. The return peak will be on Feb 25, with 1.35 million passenger trips projected. The 2024 Spring Festival travel rush will last until Mar 5.

Passengers prepare to board at Beijing West Railway Station on Jan 26, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Passengers prepare to board at Beijing West Railway Station on Jan 26, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Passengers prepare to board at Beijing West Railway Station on Jan 26, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Passengers board the G6701 train at Beijing West Railway Station, on Jan 26, 2024. G6701 is the first high-speed train of this year's Spring Festival travel rush in Beijing. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Passengers board the G6701 train at Beijing West Railway Station, on Jan 26, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Passengers take the K5207 train at Beijing West Railway Station, on Jan 26, 2024. K5207 is the first train running at a normal speed of this year's Spring Festival travel rush in Beijing. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

Passengers take the G6701 train at Beijing West Railway Station, on Jan 26, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

A child receives the "Fu" character written by a railway staff member during an activity to welcome the Spring Festival held at Beijing West Railway Station, on Jan 26, 2024. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

